YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Wife sees threat to Dastagiri’s life in prison in Andhra

KADAPA: Shabana, wife of Shaik Dastagiri who turned an approver in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, alleged that her husband was facing a life threat as a group of people was trying to kill him in jail.

Shabana who addressed the media at Yerraguntla on Thursday, accused Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy of hatching a conspiracy with the support of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to book Dastagiri in the SC, ST case.

She alleged that Avinash Reddy had a personal grudge against Dastagiri after he became an approver in the Viveka case. She claimed that her husband was not involved in any settlements in the recent past. He only visited the local police station in connection with an issue related to his relatives and the police had registered the SC, ST case against him.

Illegal cases were also booked against Dastagiri in Srikalahasti, Vemula and Thonduru and other police stations, she said. “Sudheer and Avinash should be responsible if anything happens to my husband in the future,” she said.

