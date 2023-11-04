‘BJP neta’s remark on Parvetu Mandapam unwarranted’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Condemning BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy’s comment on the renovation of the ancient mandapams near Padala Mandapam at Alipiri and Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that the criticism was motivated and unwarranted.

Interacting with reporters after Dial your EO programme at Annamaiah Bhavan on Friday in Tirumala, the TTD EO said that political leaders must refrain from politicising temples issues.

“Such distorted criticism on sensitive issues hurts the sentiments of devotees and inflicts injustice on the Hindu community,” Dharma Reddy pointed out. Hitting back at Bhanuprakash Reddy, he stated that the latter must compare the pictures of the old and the newly-renovated mandapams.

“The old mandapam near Alipiri was dilapidated and beyond repair. On the report of engineering department, the mandapam was renovated,’’ he said and added both mandapams do not fall under jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), therefore, no permissions is needed.

Earlier, taking the calls of devotees, Dharma Reddy said that Govinda Koti books are being printed by TTD and soon they would be available online as well at TTD Kalyana Mandapams and Information Centres. The EO attended to nearly 28 callers from different States who gave their valuable suggestions and feedback.

When a pilgrim brought to notice of the EO that Sesha Vastram presented to them was not qualitative, he said concerned officials would be asked to look into the issue. Another caller from Hyderabad asked the EO whether he could merge all the donor passbooks into one and avail VIP break darshan to which the EO said that there is a possibility, only if he has not availed the darshan and other privileges for the earlier donations he has done.

TTD ACCOMMODATION CAUTION DEPOSIT REFUND

AV Dharma Reddy reaffirmed that all devotees who made payments through UPI mode while taking rooms at Tirumala have received caution deposits refunds to their bank accounts within one hour. The EO said only if payments are paid for rooms by credit cards and debit cards, the refund of caution deposits to their bank accounts will be done in 3-7 working days

