CID serves notice on former TDP MLC in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Friday served notice on former TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna directing him to give a reply for making derogatory remarks against the judiciary and judges. A team of CID officials reportedly went to Hyderabad and issued notices to Venkanna.

It may be recalled that the High Court directed the CID to take action against those who make derogatory remarks or abusive social media posts on judges and the judicial system, based on a petition filed by Advocate General (AG) Subrahmanyam Sriram stating that some TDP leaders and others made abusive posts against two judges, who did not give verdict in favour former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The HC bench, which admitted the petition, observed that such comments on social media and trolling the judges and the judicial system were highly objectionable. It also directed the CID to take appropriate action against the accused.

In his petition, the AG named 26 persons, including TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary, former MLC Venkanna, and former judge Ramakrishna for making objectionable comments against the judges.

