Govt job seekers demand increase in age limit  

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The announcement by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on the release of over a thousand Group 1 and Group 2 posts by the end of this month has sparked jubilation among unemployed youth in the State. Though the government job aspirants, who have been eagerly anticipating the announcement, are thrilled, they have appealed to the authorities to extend the maximum age limit for employment to 44 years due to delays experienced by APPSC and DSC candidates during the pandemic.

Explaining the rationale for demanding an increase in age limit, Ummadi Mahesh from Bheemili, a library education candidate, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised digital library jobs four-and-a-half years ago, however, the notification would be issued now and several of them would be at loss considering the lapse of more than four years. Presently, the age limit for APPSC and DSC is 42 and 44 respectively.

Daivala Janaki Raghavulu, who hails from Addaroddu village in East Godavari district, an EWS candidate and aspiring for a constable or sub-inspector post, said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier promised to fill 6,500 police department jobs annually. However, only 6,511 jobs were announced till now.” He urged the government to fill the remaining 26,000 posts.

Podugu Sai from S Kota in Vizianagaram district, another aspirant of a police job, suggested the State government that the age limit for police constable candidates under general category should be increased to 27 years, SI to 30 years, and Fire and Jail Wardens to 32 years. He further proposed that EWS candidates be given a 10 per cent cut-off for preliminary exams.

“It has been a very long wait for candidates aspiring for teacher posts,” says Chintalapudi Tulasi from Rajahmundry, who added that the announcement of a mega DSC notification for teacher jobs has been eagerly anticipated by approximately 10 lakh unemployed individuals across the State over the past four and a half years.

Meanwhile, AP Unemployment JAC’s president Samayam Hemantha Kumar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, and APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang for announcing notifications regarding 900 Group-II jobs, 100 Group-I jobs, and 23 upcoming notifications by November end.

He emphasised the need for issuing notifications for all vacant posts this year and extending age limits to 47 years for APPSC and DSC candidates due to the two-year COVID-19 hiatus. He also reminded that the unemployed population voted for YSRC in 2019, having faith in their promises.

Kumar also urged the State government to release a significant job notification, including digital library positions, as 48 lakh unemployed youths have been eagerly waiting for government job opportunities.



