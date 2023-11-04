High Court of Andhra Pradesh directs Naidu not to address political rallies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday directed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu not to address any political rallies and public meetings during the time he was out on bail.

Disposing off the petition filed by the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID), seeking imposition of additional conditions on the former chief minister, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said, “This Court is inclined to instruct the respondent not to engage in political rallies and public meetings.

It is important to note that this is not a blanket ban or a violation of his fundamental rights, but rather a reasonable restriction imposed by the Court. The intention is to maintain legal order while causing the least possible interference with the respondent’s convenience and fundamental rights.”

While granting conditional interim bail to Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case on October 31, the court had directed him not to make any inducement, threat, or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or any other authority.

Subsequently, the CID filed an interim application seeking the imposition of additional conditions such as restraining the TDP chief from participating in rallies, giving speeches, and indulging in political activities.

HC rejects plea to allow 2 officers to monitor Naidu

It also sought directions for the former Chief Minister to confine only to activities related to his medical treatment and refrain from appearing before print or electronic media or any social media platform to give any statement on any issue, giving interviews, or making any public comments in connection with this case against him or the other co-accused.

However, the court rejected the probe agency’s plea to allow two officers of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank to accompany Naidu, monitor his movement, and submit reports to the court regularly.

The judge said, “This court has granted interim bail in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case based on the respondent’s health condition.

However, it is essential to clarify that the interim bail granted on health grounds should not be equated with custodial bail. In this context, the court finds force in the argument put forth by the respondent’s Counsel, emphasizing that the assignment of two DSP-rank officers to the respondent’s residence would constitute a breach of his right to privacy.”

The court also reiterated that the conditions it had put earlier while granting interim bail to the former Chief Minister would remain.

Cases against Naidu, others out of vendetta, alleges TDP

The TDP urged the Governor to lodge a complaint to the Centre against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s psychotic attitude as all the cases filed against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other Opposition leaders were part of political vendetta.

Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, TDP leaders Nakka Anand Babu, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and Varla Ramaiah asked the YSRC government why it waited for four years to take action if it got evidence that Naidu was involved in the alleged scams.

APCID had filed a fresh case against Naidu in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Free Sand Policy introduced by the previous government in 2016, as the Opposition leader made the people aware that Jagan looted `40,000 cr through sand mining, they said.

They sought to know whether the courts or the PM would answer for the inordinate delay in the trial of disproportionate assets case against Jagan.

