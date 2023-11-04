Kakinada Port police issue notices to nine TDP leaders

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kakinada Port police on Friday served notice under Section 41A on Peddapuram TDP MLA and former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, former East Godavari Zilla Parishad chairman Jyothula Naveen, former MLAs Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and five others for going into the Kakinada Deep Water Port without prior permission on October 6, 2021 to inspect illegal rice exports.

The five other TDP leaders included Kommareddy Pattabhiram, SVSN Varma, Yanamala Sri Krishnudu, Moka Anand Sagar and Tummala Ramesh.

KSPL General Manager (Operations) Mandapati Jacob Satyaraju lodged a complaint with the police against the nine TDP leaders for entering the port without prior permission. The port authorities stopped loading as the TDP leaders went to the berths, he stated.

Though a case was registered two years ago, the notices were served on the nine TDP leaders now for trespassing into the port premises. However, Chinarajappa claimed that they went into the port after taking all necessary permissions. He denounced the serving of notices now and termed it a political vendetta by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to intimidate the TDP leaders.

