Sharmila as YSRTP president can take any decision: YSRC general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said YS Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and also president of the YSR Telangana Party, had decided to support the Congress in the Assembly elections in the neighboring State, which had harassed Jagan in the past.

On a day when Sharmila announced that her party would not contest the elections and rather support the Congress, Sajjala said Sharmila, as the president of a party, can take any decision. “We are only concerned with the issues related to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Sajjala went on to add that the Congress had created hurdles for former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s family even as it was YSR who breathed life into the party in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. “Everyone is aware of the fact that it was the Congress, which foisted cases against Jagan,’’ he observed.

Sajjala said a fresh case was registered against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the ‘irregularities’ that took place in sand mining during the previous TDP regime, as there is evidence in this regard.

On State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari questioning the registration of cases against Naidu, the YSRC leader said she was speaking like a representative of Naidu’s family for the past one week.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said YS Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and also president of the YSR Telangana Party, had decided to support the Congress in the Assembly elections in the neighboring State, which had harassed Jagan in the past. On a day when Sharmila announced that her party would not contest the elections and rather support the Congress, Sajjala said Sharmila, as the president of a party, can take any decision. “We are only concerned with the issues related to Andhra Pradesh,” he said. Sajjala went on to add that the Congress had created hurdles for former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s family even as it was YSR who breathed life into the party in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. “Everyone is aware of the fact that it was the Congress, which foisted cases against Jagan,’’ he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sajjala said a fresh case was registered against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the ‘irregularities’ that took place in sand mining during the previous TDP regime, as there is evidence in this regard. On State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari questioning the registration of cases against Naidu, the YSRC leader said she was speaking like a representative of Naidu’s family for the past one week. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp