TTD to issue 6.70 lakh tickets for Vaikunta Ekadasi Dwara Darshan fete

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday announced that 6.70 lakh tickets will be made available for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam fete which would be held from December 23 to January 1, 2024.

Every year, the Srivari temple Trust facilitates darshan of the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara passing through the Vaikunta Dwaram for a number of devotees.

Speaking during the Dial Your EO programme, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said 2.25 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets, each priced at Rs 300, will be released online from November 10. As many as 4.25 lakh Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will also be issued at 100 counters in nine different places in Tirupati from December 22 for the benefit of common pilgrims.

Similarly, 20,000 SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust) tickets will be released online. However, the SRIVANI ticket holders will be provided darshan at par with those who have SED tickets.

“Those without tickets or tokens will not be allowed for darshan during these ten days,” the EO clarified.

In view of the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam fete, the TTD has cancelled all privileged darshan for specially-abled persons, senior citizens and NRIs from December 23 to January 1. All arjita Sevas also stand cancelled during the period.

Pushpayagam on Nov 19

The TTD EO also announced that the Srivari Pushpayagam would be held on November 19. While Snapana Tirumanjanam would be performed from 9 am to 11 am at the Srivari temple, Pushpayagam would be performed from 1 pm to 5 pm.

On November 4, the temple Trust will release 1,000 tickets online, each priced at Rs 700, for those who want to participate in the ritual. Two people will be allowed on one ticket.

Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavams from Nov 10

Stating that the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor will be observed from November 10 to 18, Dharma Reddy said the important events include Dwajarohanam on November 10, Gaja Vahana on November 14, Panchami Theertham on November 18 and Pushpa Yagam on November 19.

“The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has spent `9 crore towards the renovation of Ammavari Pushkarani,” he pointed out.

