Welfare schemes worth Rs 22,432 cr implemented in Macherla, says MLA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The sixth day of the Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra, held in the Macherla constituency on a Friday, witnessed an overwhelming response from the public. YSRC regional coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, and Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, organised a meeting with neutral influencers from the constituency to work hard for the party and ensure victory of YSRC in 2024.

Following the meeting, a bike rally and padayatra were conducted, starting from Rentachintala and Rayavaram junction, culminating at Park Town in Macherla town. Addressing the crowd, Pinneli emphasised the YSRC party’s significant contributions to the political and social betterment of BC, SC, ST, and minority communities over the last four and a half years.

He revealed that welfare and development initiatives worth Rs 22,432 crore had been implemented in the Macherla constituency, expressing confidence that the YSRC would clinch victory in all assembly constituencies within the Palnadu constituency.

Deputy CM Amzath Bhasha praised the bus yatra as a remarkable testament to YSRC’s unwavering commitment to the social empowerment of underprivileged sections in the State. MLA Anil Kumar Yadav highlighted the State government’s comprehensive efforts aimed at the welfare and empowerment of minorities. MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Janga Krishnamurthy, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, and Kumba Ravi Babu, and others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: The sixth day of the Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra, held in the Macherla constituency on a Friday, witnessed an overwhelming response from the public. YSRC regional coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, and Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, organised a meeting with neutral influencers from the constituency to work hard for the party and ensure victory of YSRC in 2024. Following the meeting, a bike rally and padayatra were conducted, starting from Rentachintala and Rayavaram junction, culminating at Park Town in Macherla town. Addressing the crowd, Pinneli emphasised the YSRC party’s significant contributions to the political and social betterment of BC, SC, ST, and minority communities over the last four and a half years. He revealed that welfare and development initiatives worth Rs 22,432 crore had been implemented in the Macherla constituency, expressing confidence that the YSRC would clinch victory in all assembly constituencies within the Palnadu constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy CM Amzath Bhasha praised the bus yatra as a remarkable testament to YSRC’s unwavering commitment to the social empowerment of underprivileged sections in the State. MLA Anil Kumar Yadav highlighted the State government’s comprehensive efforts aimed at the welfare and empowerment of minorities. MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Janga Krishnamurthy, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, and Kumba Ravi Babu, and others were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp