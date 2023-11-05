Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Purandeswari shoots off letter, urges CJI to cancel YSRC MP’s bail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari on Saturday shot off a letter to Chief Justice of India, urging him to close the cases pending against YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy in six months by cancelling his bail immediately.

Vijayasai Reddy, who is accused number 2 in Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case, was granted bail in April 2012. The letter comes in the wake of the YSRC MP hitting back at the AP BJP chief for writing a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitraman, alleging his role in the AP liquor ‘scam’.

In her letter to the CJI, Purandeswari stated, “Vijayasai Reddy had threatened me that I would not be able to come in public life if I questioned his deeds. This shows how he can threaten witnesses and officers working in the government, if they dare to testify against him.”She requested CJI to treat these threats as a violation of bail conditions and probe into how the YSRC leader was able to manage institutions and prolong his bail for over 10 years.

In the three-page letter, Purandeswari alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy had reportedly exploited all procedural gaps in the judicial system. “They have been taking advantage of repeated adjournments and hampering justice delivery by not appearing in the courts in the cases filed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income-Tax department,” she said.

Referring to former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, the State BJP chief said that Vijayasai was the first person to tell the media that it was a natural death. “Later, CBI clearly stated that this was a pre-planned murder by his own party people and relatives, including YS Avinash Reddy and his team. In fact, the CBI could not arrest Avinash despite having court orders and had to go back empty-handed as the State police did not cooperate. This shows how they can mislead investigations, threaten witnesses and delay trial for over a decade,” she pointed out.

The BJP state chief listed various cases registered against the YSRC MP under different sections of the IPC, saying the cases were mind-boggling as they showed his manipulative abilities. Purandeswari further alleged that close relatives of Vijayasai Reddy with origins in AP funded the alleged Delhi liquor scam and, later, turned approvers. She accused the MP of extortion in Visakhapatnam and purchasing several acres of valuable land for his family members.

“The value of those lands was `177 crore, but they were purchased for `55 crore only. In fact, the YSRC leader is the mastermind behind taking over Dasapalla lands in Visakhapatnam,” she alleged.

