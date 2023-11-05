Andhra Pradesh needs Jagan for growth, assert ministers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the seventh day of the YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in three regions of the State on Saturday, ministers and party seniors highlighted how the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has ensured social justice in every sphere of activity and asserted that social empowerment is only possible under the able leadership of Jagan.

Addressing a gathering at S Kota in Vizianagaram district, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana asserted that Jagan’s leadership is essential for the State’s well-being. He said, “To meet our daily needs, to ease our hardship, to get quality education and jobs abroad, to have access to quality health care and to live happily - AP Needs Jagan.”

Continuing the broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he described the former Chief Minister as a ‘skilled scammer’ who robbed people over and over again. “We saw a joint manifesto of 600 promises from a triangular alliance among TDP, JSP and BJP in 2014, but not a single one had materialised. Don’t believe what they are claiming today, they will only betray you again,” he warned.

Castigating Naidu for his blatant corruption, Botcha highlighted the potential consequences of a change in leadership in the State.“Return of Naidu may lead to resurgence of corruption, middlemen and bribery at the cost of local employment opportunities. Hence, people should be wary of giving any chance to TDP,” he cautioned.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons, he said Naidu had amassed crores in the name of free sand policy. “Our government brought in a new sand police, which has ensured a steady revenue to the State,” he averred. He also participated in the housewarming ceremony of 175 houses in Jagananna Colony in Jami. YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu also spoke.

In Guntur East Assembly constituency, addressing a public gathering, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna hailed the wide range of welfare schemes, primarily aimed at uplifting BC, SC, ST, and minority communities. These schemes have positioned Jagan as a beacon of social revolution in the country, he said.

Nagarjuna contrasted the previous TDP regime, where marginalised communities faced exploitation, humiliation and deceit. “Jagan’s benevolent rule has brought welfare and prosperity for all,” he highlighted. He urged the people to unite and support the YSRC to ensure prosperity of all regions and all sections of society in Andhra Pradesh, not just select few capitalists, as was the case during the previous TDP regime. Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Ch Venugopala Krishna and others also spoke.

In Dharmavaram Assembly constituency of Sri Satya Sai district, addressing a public gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha highlighted that social justice has been possible only with Jagan given his sincerity and commitment. He elaborated that while former CM YSR introduced fee reimbursement and made higher education accessible to marginalised students, Jagan is the only Chief Minister in the country, who has orchestrated the involvement of BC, SC, ST and minority communities in decision-making.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Gummanur Jayaram, MLAs Anil Kumar Yadav, Shankar Narayana, Sidda Reddy, Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy, M Thippeswamy, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and other YSRC leaders also spoke.

