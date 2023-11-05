CM Jagan Mohan Reddy indifferent to woes of drought-hit ryots: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Saturday lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for completely ignoring the prevailing drought situation at the cabinet meeting held on Friday. “The only focus of the YSRC government is how to loot the State and how to foist false cases against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu,” he deplored.

Expressing concern over the prevailing drought situation in the State, particulary in Kurnool district, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said though Andhra Pradesh had recorded the lowest rainfall this year, no concrete measures have been taken to mitigate drought.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Lokesh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was more interested in fixing the leaders of Opposition parties in fabricated cases rather than coming to the rescue of the small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers, who are reeling under severe drought.

When the agriculture sector is reeling under severe drought, the State cabinet which met on Friday, did not even discuss the issue and this clearly reflected the indifference of the YSRC government to the welfare of farmers, Lokesh remarked.

“It is really atrocious that the State government has declared only 100 mandals drought-hit when over 400 mandals have been severely affected. The government should immediately come to the rescue of the drought-affected farmers in the State,” he demanded.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Saturday lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for completely ignoring the prevailing drought situation at the cabinet meeting held on Friday. “The only focus of the YSRC government is how to loot the State and how to foist false cases against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu,” he deplored. Expressing concern over the prevailing drought situation in the State, particulary in Kurnool district, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said though Andhra Pradesh had recorded the lowest rainfall this year, no concrete measures have been taken to mitigate drought. In a statement issued on Saturday, Lokesh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was more interested in fixing the leaders of Opposition parties in fabricated cases rather than coming to the rescue of the small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers, who are reeling under severe drought.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the agriculture sector is reeling under severe drought, the State cabinet which met on Friday, did not even discuss the issue and this clearly reflected the indifference of the YSRC government to the welfare of farmers, Lokesh remarked. “It is really atrocious that the State government has declared only 100 mandals drought-hit when over 400 mandals have been severely affected. The government should immediately come to the rescue of the drought-affected farmers in the State,” he demanded. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp