Ensure basic amenities in Konaseema residential school: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has expressed concern over the sorry state of affairs in social welfare residential schools and hostels in the State. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by P Babji, an advocate, about the sorry state of affairs of a social welfare residential school at Godi village in Allavaram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, expressed dismay.

The court directed the government to provide basic infrastructure in the residential school for boys immediately. Further hearing in the case was posted to November 8. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate A Satyaprasad said mosquito infestation in the school hostel was making students ill. Though a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking basic infrastructure, no action has been taken. Earlier, the High Court instructed the district judge to visit the residential school and submit a report.

In his report, the judge stated that there are only two toilets and eight urinals for a total students of 400. There is also no proper drinking water facility. Out of 400 students, 102 are suffering from different illnesses. There are no proper beds, forcing students to sleep on the floor. No blankets and storage boxes have been provided to students. Hostel rooms lack proper doors and windows. Not a single study table has been found in the hostel, the report stated.

Taking serious exception, the court directed the government to provide basic amenities to the residential school. The Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) has been asked to get the accounts of the society running the social welfare hostel audited and submit an action taken report to the court by next hearing.

