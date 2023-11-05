Home States Andhra Pradesh

Is Purandeswari with Cong or TDP? Nani

The series of letters of Purandeswari to the Centre has raised a question whether the State BJP chief is with the Congress or the TDP.

Published: 05th November 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao

Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his verbal attack against State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, YSRC MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) questioned her to which party she belongs. “No one will fear Purandeswari’s letters to the Centre,” he observed.

In a press release on Saturday, Kodali Nani said the cases registered against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while he was an MP, and party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy based on the complaints of Congress and TDP were politically motivated and even in the courts the same would be established. “It will also be proved that there is no misuse of power by the YSRC government,” he asserted.

“The series of letters of Purandeswari to the Centre has raised a question whether the State BJP chief is with the Congress or the TDP. She is not acting as the State BJP chief. Instead, she is supporting the TDP, which is backing the Congress as disclosed by former Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar,” the former minister remarked.

The YSRC MLA said Purandeswari backstabbed her father NT Rama Rao politically, betrayed the Congress after the party suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, and joined the BJP. He accused Purandeswari of working to safeguard the interests of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

