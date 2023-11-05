Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan calls on TDP chief in Hyderabad



Published: 05th November 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, called on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday to enquire about his health.

It’s the first meeting of Pawan Kalyan with Naidu after the former Chief Minister’s release from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on interim bail in the APSSDC case. The actor-politician went abroad attend his nephew’s marriage when the TDP chief was released on October 31.

Though the meeting between the two leaders lasted for around three hours, what transpired during the meeting was not divulged by both parties. However, sources said the prevailing political situation in Andhra Pradesh, the common manifesto of the TDP-JSP combine and the Assembly elections in Telangana might have figured in their discussions.

Now, it is learnt that the common manifesto will be announced after another round of discussions between the two leaders and the future joint action plan of the TDP-JSP combine will also be revealed at that time.

