Six arrested for abducting, torturing and ‘urinating’ on Dalit youth in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six people were arrested for allegedly abducting, brutally torturing and urinating on a Dalit youth in NTR district on Saturday. Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Friday morning when the victim, Kandru Shyam Kumar, along with his brother lodged a complaint with Kanchikacherla police, alleging he was abducted by Singareddy Harish Reddy, who hailed from Prakasam district, and his five other friends.

Speaking to reporters at Vijayawada city police office, NTR Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, said, “In the complaint, Shyam Kumar alleged that he was beaten and tortured by the accused for four hours after he was abducted in Guntur. Police took swift action and arrested all the accused.”

Shyam Kumar, a resident of Kanchikacherla Ambedkar Colony in Kanchikacherla town, alleged that the prime accused, Harish Reddy, had an old rivalry with him. He further alleged that the key accused hatched a plan and used his other friend to ask the victim to come near Shiva Sai Kshetra as there was a minor altercation between groups. When Shyam Kumar along with his friend went there on a bike, Harish Reddy and five other youths forced him into a car, which they had taken on rent.

Harish Reddy allegedly urinated on him when he requested drinking water and took his gold chain and cash worth Rs 7,000. The victim alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs at him and threatened to kill him if he complained to the police. The accused left the victim in the car near Guntur tollgate and fled the spot. Shyam Kumar called his brother and informed him about the attack. However, the top cop refuted Shyam Kumar’s allegations that Harish Reddy urinated on him.

A case was registered against six persons, including Singareddy Harish Reddy (23), Gurugu Anil Kumar (22), Bhavanam Srikanth Reddy (26), Singareddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy (21), Manikonda Nagarjuna Reddy (22) and Deenakonda V Narayana (24), under sections 323, 326, 363 and 386 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(1)(a)(r)(s), 3(2)(v)(a) of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. All the accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Case registered

Police registered a case against the six accused under sections 323, 326, 363 and 386 r/w 34 of the IPC and section 3(1)(a)(r)(s), 3(2)(v)(a) of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Six people were arrested for allegedly abducting, brutally torturing and urinating on a Dalit youth in NTR district on Saturday. Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Friday morning when the victim, Kandru Shyam Kumar, along with his brother lodged a complaint with Kanchikacherla police, alleging he was abducted by Singareddy Harish Reddy, who hailed from Prakasam district, and his five other friends. Speaking to reporters at Vijayawada city police office, NTR Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, said, “In the complaint, Shyam Kumar alleged that he was beaten and tortured by the accused for four hours after he was abducted in Guntur. Police took swift action and arrested all the accused.” Shyam Kumar, a resident of Kanchikacherla Ambedkar Colony in Kanchikacherla town, alleged that the prime accused, Harish Reddy, had an old rivalry with him. He further alleged that the key accused hatched a plan and used his other friend to ask the victim to come near Shiva Sai Kshetra as there was a minor altercation between groups. When Shyam Kumar along with his friend went there on a bike, Harish Reddy and five other youths forced him into a car, which they had taken on rent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harish Reddy allegedly urinated on him when he requested drinking water and took his gold chain and cash worth Rs 7,000. The victim alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs at him and threatened to kill him if he complained to the police. The accused left the victim in the car near Guntur tollgate and fled the spot. Shyam Kumar called his brother and informed him about the attack. However, the top cop refuted Shyam Kumar’s allegations that Harish Reddy urinated on him. A case was registered against six persons, including Singareddy Harish Reddy (23), Gurugu Anil Kumar (22), Bhavanam Srikanth Reddy (26), Singareddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy (21), Manikonda Nagarjuna Reddy (22) and Deenakonda V Narayana (24), under sections 323, 326, 363 and 386 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(1)(a)(r)(s), 3(2)(v)(a) of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. All the accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Case registered Police registered a case against the six accused under sections 323, 326, 363 and 386 r/w 34 of the IPC and section 3(1)(a)(r)(s), 3(2)(v)(a) of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp