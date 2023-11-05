Special phase admission for engineering students in Andhra Pradesh from November 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chadalawada Nagarani, convener of APEAPCET and commissioner of technical education department, on Saturday announced that the government will be conducting a special phase admission process for engineering students from November 6. This has been directed for the candidates who have qualified in APICET-2023 as per the GO No 179, issued by the Higher Education Council.

However, the decision has come as a turndown for the students who had dropped their allotment in the previous two rounds of counselling and the spot admissions, seeking a chance for better-ranked colleges and demanding courses, as the students who were unable to get admission in the two rounds and spot admissions will only be eligible for this special phase of counselling.

Speaking on the occasions, Nagarani further clarified that only those who have already registered for admissions will have the opportunity of admission in this particular stage, and there is no scope for new registrations. He explained that all types of government schemes such as fee reimbursement are allowed at par with the convener’s quota for admissions made in the special round.

Admission to BE/BTech courses in private engineering colleges will be provided as per the norms and following the vacancies. The students can choose their preferred options on November 6 and 7. Registration and change of options will be allowed on November 8, he maintained.“The allotment of seats will be done on November 10 and students will have to report in-person from November 11 to 13 in their respective college,” Nagarani added.

