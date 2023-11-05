TDP general secretary Lokesh deplores treatment under trees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its failure to provide proper shelter for patients at Vijayapuri South Community Hospital in Macherla Assembly constituency of Palnadu district.

In a release issued on Saturday, Lokesh said patients are receiving treatment under the shade of trees at the community hospital due to the utter neglect of public health by the YSRC government. It’s the sole healthcare facility for tribal communities in the Nallamala forest.

It is a shame that the Vijayapuri South Community Hospital without proper shelter for patients is located in the home district of Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. Based on it, one can assume the sorry state of public health in remote tribal areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, he observed.

Basic essential medical supplies such as cotton and gauge are often unavailable, even in teaching hospitals in Kurnool and Anantapur due to the severe financial constraints of the YSRC government.“How can Jagan claim that medical and health services are being delivered to the people at their doorstep through programmes like Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, when such dire conditions persist at most of the places in the State?” he questioned.

