AP Intellectuals demand cancellation of Naidu’s bail for violating conditions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Intellectuals and Citizens Forum (APIC) on Sunday found fault with former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘violating’ conditions of his bail granted by the High Court in the APSSDC case.

The forum conducted a round table conference on ‘Violation of bail conditions and punishments’ in Vijayawada and highlighted the need for changes in the bail conditions of Naidu. The forum also urged the court to cancel his bail and take necessary action against Naidu.

Addressing the media, AP Official Language Commission Chairman PV Vijay Babu came down heavily on Naidu, who was arrested and sent to judicial remand for 52 days for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore AP State Skill Development Corporation case.

The forum opined that Naidu violated every rule that was mentioned in his bail conditions by addressing public and media, conducting rallies from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to Undavalli and others.

“Bail is an important tool in the judiciary to get relief from the case which is imposed illegally on one who cannot prevent police from filing it. However, it has become a loophole for the rich and influential people to get out of jail despite the misdeeds being proven. In the case of Naidu, he was granted bail on health grounds based on a private hospital report. There should be standard operating procedure for issuing bails,” Vijay Babu opined.

Advocates of Bezawada Bar Association also participated in the conference and shared their views on bail proceedings and conditions. Advocate Usha Jyoti highlighted the need of the Supreme Court’s intervention in the incident as the Leader of Opposition had brazenly violated all the provisions and conditions of the bail. Another advocate Dhana Lakshmi criticised Naidu for claiming innocence in the APSSDC case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Intellectuals and Citizens Forum (APIC) on Sunday found fault with former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘violating’ conditions of his bail granted by the High Court in the APSSDC case. The forum conducted a round table conference on ‘Violation of bail conditions and punishments’ in Vijayawada and highlighted the need for changes in the bail conditions of Naidu. The forum also urged the court to cancel his bail and take necessary action against Naidu. Addressing the media, AP Official Language Commission Chairman PV Vijay Babu came down heavily on Naidu, who was arrested and sent to judicial remand for 52 days for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore AP State Skill Development Corporation case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The forum opined that Naidu violated every rule that was mentioned in his bail conditions by addressing public and media, conducting rallies from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to Undavalli and others. “Bail is an important tool in the judiciary to get relief from the case which is imposed illegally on one who cannot prevent police from filing it. However, it has become a loophole for the rich and influential people to get out of jail despite the misdeeds being proven. In the case of Naidu, he was granted bail on health grounds based on a private hospital report. There should be standard operating procedure for issuing bails,” Vijay Babu opined. Advocates of Bezawada Bar Association also participated in the conference and shared their views on bail proceedings and conditions. Advocate Usha Jyoti highlighted the need of the Supreme Court’s intervention in the incident as the Leader of Opposition had brazenly violated all the provisions and conditions of the bail. Another advocate Dhana Lakshmi criticised Naidu for claiming innocence in the APSSDC case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp