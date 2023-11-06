Home States Andhra Pradesh

CCBF uses IVF-ET tech to preserve Ongole breed cattle

The procedure of in-vitro fertilisation, as explained by the team of veterinarians, included the ovum of one Elite Ongole cow (D664) and semen of Elite bull (O2299).

Published: 06th November 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ongole Breed Cattle Conservation Centre at Chandalawada village in Prakasam’s NG Padu mandal I Express

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a first-of-its-kind, the In-vitro Fertilization-Embryo Transfer (IVF-ET) assisted reproductive technology has been effectively used by the Chadalawada-Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF), for faster multiplication of Ongole breed superior germplasm.

The Chadalawada-Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF) established in Naguluppalapadu (NG Padu) mandal of Prakasam district has been engaged in the conservation and development of Ongole breed cattle, enhancing their productivity by genetic improvement and genetic merit degradation. Recently, CCBF has embarked upon taking IVF-ET technology to the farmers' doorstep in the field, which has successfully culminated in the birth of a calf in the field using IVF-ET techniques.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (AHDD& F), Ministry of Agriculture, GoI under ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’ with APLDA as the State Implementation Agency has been promoting this ultra-modern breeding technology in Ongole breed cattle, under the supervision of Dr B Ravi, DD (AH) and in-charge of the CCBF.

The procedure of in-vitro fertilisation, as explained by the team of veterinarians, included the ovum of one Elite Ongole cow (D664) and semen of Elite bull (O2299). The ovum of the cow was subjected to oocyte aspiration, through trans-vaginal ultrasound guided ovum-pick up at the lab. These oocytes after maturation were in-vitro fertilised with semen of bull.

The embryos were frozen and preserved through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and in-vitro culture (IVC), and transported to the field under controlled conditions. The embryo was transferred into a surrogate cow of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Gowsala of Bollapalli village, which was in its natural cycle (heat observed on November 14, 2022), on November 21, 2022. The surrogate cow was confirmed pregnant 90 days post embryo transfer, and it later delivered a healthy calf on September 12, 2023.

The team of veterinarians involved in the achievement are Dr T Sreemannarayana, VAS, APLDA (Oocytes Collection), Dr NR Srikanth, Scientist, Lam Farm (In vitro Embryo production), Dr Madhavi Latha, VAS, Kolalapudi (Recipient selection) and Dr M Somasekhar, VAS, Chadalawada (Embryo Transfer).

Cattle farmers to get new tech at doorstep

CCBF has embarked upon taking IVF-ET technology to the farmers doorstep in the field, which has successfully culminated in the birth of calf through IVF-ET in the field. The embryos were frozen, preserved through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and in-vitro culture (IVC), and transported into surrogate cow under controlled conditions

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole breed IVF-ET Elite Ongole cow Elite bull

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp