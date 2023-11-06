CCBF uses IVF-ET tech to preserve Ongole breed cattle

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a first-of-its-kind, the In-vitro Fertilization-Embryo Transfer (IVF-ET) assisted reproductive technology has been effectively used by the Chadalawada-Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF), for faster multiplication of Ongole breed superior germplasm.

The Chadalawada-Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF) established in Naguluppalapadu (NG Padu) mandal of Prakasam district has been engaged in the conservation and development of Ongole breed cattle, enhancing their productivity by genetic improvement and genetic merit degradation. Recently, CCBF has embarked upon taking IVF-ET technology to the farmers' doorstep in the field, which has successfully culminated in the birth of a calf in the field using IVF-ET techniques.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (AHDD& F), Ministry of Agriculture, GoI under ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’ with APLDA as the State Implementation Agency has been promoting this ultra-modern breeding technology in Ongole breed cattle, under the supervision of Dr B Ravi, DD (AH) and in-charge of the CCBF.

The procedure of in-vitro fertilisation, as explained by the team of veterinarians, included the ovum of one Elite Ongole cow (D664) and semen of Elite bull (O2299). The ovum of the cow was subjected to oocyte aspiration, through trans-vaginal ultrasound guided ovum-pick up at the lab. These oocytes after maturation were in-vitro fertilised with semen of bull.

The embryos were frozen and preserved through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and in-vitro culture (IVC), and transported to the field under controlled conditions. The embryo was transferred into a surrogate cow of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Gowsala of Bollapalli village, which was in its natural cycle (heat observed on November 14, 2022), on November 21, 2022. The surrogate cow was confirmed pregnant 90 days post embryo transfer, and it later delivered a healthy calf on September 12, 2023.

The team of veterinarians involved in the achievement are Dr T Sreemannarayana, VAS, APLDA (Oocytes Collection), Dr NR Srikanth, Scientist, Lam Farm (In vitro Embryo production), Dr Madhavi Latha, VAS, Kolalapudi (Recipient selection) and Dr M Somasekhar, VAS, Chadalawada (Embryo Transfer).

