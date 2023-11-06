Citizens need to be aware of local laws: IPLC principal

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Every citizen of the country should have the knowledge and awareness of the concerned local laws, rules, and regulations, said Dr K Nataraj Kumar, principal of the Ongole- Indira Priyadarsini Law College (IPLC), at the Legal Literacy/awareness camp at the Chadalawada village (NG Padu Mandal), on Sunday.

Students, along with the lecturers of the IPLC and legal experts highlighted various laws and acts to the villagers and brought awareness regarding many social evils including the dowry system and child marriage etc. in this camp. Dr Nataraja explained the recent population census and the caste-based population census concepts.

“So far, the National population census has been conducted 16 times and recently the GOI has brought the Death and Birth Registration Amendment act-2023 for accurate statistics regarding the population of the country,” he added.

The students and legal experts also emphasized the laws related to the free education right, Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, Right to Information (RTI) Act, POCSO Act, Domestic Violence Act, family law, family maintenance norms, rights of the arrested person, insurance law, surrogacy act, Transplantation of Human Organs Act, Environment Protection Act, and other legal aspects. Many other noted dignitaries attended the program.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: Every citizen of the country should have the knowledge and awareness of the concerned local laws, rules, and regulations, said Dr K Nataraj Kumar, principal of the Ongole- Indira Priyadarsini Law College (IPLC), at the Legal Literacy/awareness camp at the Chadalawada village (NG Padu Mandal), on Sunday. Students, along with the lecturers of the IPLC and legal experts highlighted various laws and acts to the villagers and brought awareness regarding many social evils including the dowry system and child marriage etc. in this camp. Dr Nataraja explained the recent population census and the caste-based population census concepts. “So far, the National population census has been conducted 16 times and recently the GOI has brought the Death and Birth Registration Amendment act-2023 for accurate statistics regarding the population of the country,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The students and legal experts also emphasized the laws related to the free education right, Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, Right to Information (RTI) Act, POCSO Act, Domestic Violence Act, family law, family maintenance norms, rights of the arrested person, insurance law, surrogacy act, Transplantation of Human Organs Act, Environment Protection Act, and other legal aspects. Many other noted dignitaries attended the program. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp