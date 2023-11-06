State-level badminton tourney to be hosted from Nov 7 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will be hosting the Under-19 School Games National Badminton competitions, from December 12 to 16. P Ravikanta, Executive Secretary of the Under-19 School Games Federation, announced that Under-19 School Games State Level Badminton Championship will be held under the auspices of the Krishna District School Games Federation at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada, from November 7 to 9.

Speaking at a press conference at PB Siddhartha College on Sunday, P Ravikanta said that exemplary players selected from the state level championship will be participating in the national level tournament, and ensured a fair and transparent selection process.She further informed that Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) badminton coach Bhaskar will act as the tournament chief referee for this state-level competition.

Addressing the media, the district educational vocational officer, Board of Intermediate and Chairman of the Tournament, CSSN Reddy stated that as many as 130 athletes from 13 districts, five athletes in the boys and girls category separately from one district, will be participating in the tournament. Around 26 technical officials will be available for this tournament, he added.

