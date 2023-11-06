Three killed as APSRTC bus ploughs into passengers waiting near Vijayawada platform

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons, including a one-and-half-year-old boy, were killed after a bus of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) ran amok and crashed into waiting passengers at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Monday. The other deceased include a private outsourcing bus conductor and a woman passenger.

Sources said that the speeding bus rammed into the passengers waiting on the platform. The police have arrested the bus driver from the spot.

Details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, said Krishna Lanka circle inspector MV Durga Rao.

According to Durga Rao, the incident took place when the driver of an AC metro luxury bus belonging to Autonagar depot, tried to halt the vehicle on the 12th platform of PJN bus stand, but allegedly lost control and knocked down a woman passenger and conductor waiting there.

The APSRTC bus rammed into the passengers waiting for the bus at

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru bus stand. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Police and APSRTC officials rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations."Both the woman passenger and the conductor died on the spot," the official said.

While police did not confirm the cause of the accident, it is speculated that the accident happened due to brake failure.

APSRTC announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. "An enquiry has been ordered and action will be taken within 24 hours," APSRTC VC and MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the RTC bus accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The CM directed the officials to pay a compensation of '10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and provide better medical treatment to the injured. He also ordered an inquiry into the accident.

