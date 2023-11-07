Aarogya camps will be held regularly from next year: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that four Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps will be held in a month in every mandal starting January 2024.

Jagan directed the health officials to handhold patients identified under the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha scheme until they are fully cured of their ailments. The Chief Minister issued these guidelines to district collectors during a review meeting of ‘Aarogya Suraksha’ and ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programmes held at his camp office on Monday.

He noted that the main objective of the programme is to ensure that all the patients in a family are cured of ailments with the full support of the official machinery.

“The Aarogya Suraksha camps are not ordinary medical camps. With the camps coming to a final stage, real work starts now. There is a need to handhold them as the identified patients are referred to various hospitals,” Jagan stated, addressing the district officials in a virtual meeting.

Aarogya Suraksha camps covered 98 per cent of the 10,032 village secretariats and 77 per cent of the 1,841 ward secretariats, while screening tests were completed in more than 90 per cent of urban and rural areas respectively. The CM pointed out that officials were equipped with the data of 6.4 crore rapid medical tests of people from 1.44 crore families.

“While tracking them through the mobile app and mapping them with the referred hospitals, their details should be linked to the family doctors, village clinics and the medical staff at the village and ward secretariats,”he said.

Mass outreach programme from November 15

When officials informed him that doctors had identified 85,000 people who were in need of further treatment and 13,850 of them were sent to various hospitals, Jagan directed them to send the rest to hospitals.

The patients should be given Rs 500 for expenses when they are being sent to the referral hospitals, he added. Jagan added public awareness campaigns should be held from November 15 to December 15 to help people download the Aarogyasri App and help them learn using Aarogyasri services at 2,295 hospitals across the State. During the campaign, Aarogyasri booklets should also be distributed to the people. From December 1, Aarogyasri cards should be given, he directed the officials.

“People should know about the benefits they have received through various welfare schemes under the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programme, which begins from November 9.

People should be informed about the amount that has been received by each village through DBT and non-DBT schemes and what good has been done to each village through these schemes,” he told the collectors. Further, Jagan directed Panchayat Raj executive officers in rural areas and additional commissioners in urban areas to act as nodal officers for this programme and visit the secretariats daily to share the details.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that four Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps will be held in a month in every mandal starting January 2024. Jagan directed the health officials to handhold patients identified under the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha scheme until they are fully cured of their ailments. The Chief Minister issued these guidelines to district collectors during a review meeting of ‘Aarogya Suraksha’ and ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programmes held at his camp office on Monday. He noted that the main objective of the programme is to ensure that all the patients in a family are cured of ailments with the full support of the official machinery. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Aarogya Suraksha camps are not ordinary medical camps. With the camps coming to a final stage, real work starts now. There is a need to handhold them as the identified patients are referred to various hospitals,” Jagan stated, addressing the district officials in a virtual meeting. Aarogya Suraksha camps covered 98 per cent of the 10,032 village secretariats and 77 per cent of the 1,841 ward secretariats, while screening tests were completed in more than 90 per cent of urban and rural areas respectively. The CM pointed out that officials were equipped with the data of 6.4 crore rapid medical tests of people from 1.44 crore families. “While tracking them through the mobile app and mapping them with the referred hospitals, their details should be linked to the family doctors, village clinics and the medical staff at the village and ward secretariats,”he said. Mass outreach programme from November 15 When officials informed him that doctors had identified 85,000 people who were in need of further treatment and 13,850 of them were sent to various hospitals, Jagan directed them to send the rest to hospitals. The patients should be given Rs 500 for expenses when they are being sent to the referral hospitals, he added. Jagan added public awareness campaigns should be held from November 15 to December 15 to help people download the Aarogyasri App and help them learn using Aarogyasri services at 2,295 hospitals across the State. During the campaign, Aarogyasri booklets should also be distributed to the people. From December 1, Aarogyasri cards should be given, he directed the officials. “People should know about the benefits they have received through various welfare schemes under the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programme, which begins from November 9. People should be informed about the amount that has been received by each village through DBT and non-DBT schemes and what good has been done to each village through these schemes,” he told the collectors. Further, Jagan directed Panchayat Raj executive officers in rural areas and additional commissioners in urban areas to act as nodal officers for this programme and visit the secretariats daily to share the details. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp