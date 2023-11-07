AP CID files petition to attach seven assets of accused in Fiber Net scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Monday submitted a petition to the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Vijayawada, seeking permission to attach seven immovable properties belonging to the accused in the alleged FiberNet scam and the representatives of TeraSoftware Limited company in connection with the probe.

The development comes just days after the State government had issued ad-interim orders, directing the probe agency to take the court’s permission to make the orders absolute. In GO 180, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta instructed APCID chief N Sanjay to file an application before the ACB special court in Vijayawada to make the orders absolute.

The seven properties mentioned in the government order have been attached under the provisions of Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, for preventing the disposal, or concealment of wrongful gain obtained by means of offence by the accused and their companies.

In Andhra Pradesh, a residential plot of 797 square yards at Koritepadu in Guntur and another residential flat spread across 48.35 square yards at Hema Heritage in Kirlampudi Layout, Visakhapatnam have been attached.

These properties are owned by Netops Fiber Solutions LLP, represented by its director Kanumuri Koteswara Rao. Five properties that have been attached in Telangana are registered under the names of TeraSoftware Limited company’s managing director Tummala Gopichand and his wife Tummala Pavana Devi.

These immovable assets are located in Jubilee Hills, Kesava Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Yousufguda and Chinna Mangalaram village under Moinabad mandal. Responding to the petition, ACB special court judge BSV Himabindu informed the CID counsel that the respondents will be served notices to submit their counters for initiating hearing on the petition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Monday submitted a petition to the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Vijayawada, seeking permission to attach seven immovable properties belonging to the accused in the alleged FiberNet scam and the representatives of TeraSoftware Limited company in connection with the probe. The development comes just days after the State government had issued ad-interim orders, directing the probe agency to take the court’s permission to make the orders absolute. In GO 180, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta instructed APCID chief N Sanjay to file an application before the ACB special court in Vijayawada to make the orders absolute. The seven properties mentioned in the government order have been attached under the provisions of Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, for preventing the disposal, or concealment of wrongful gain obtained by means of offence by the accused and their companies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Andhra Pradesh, a residential plot of 797 square yards at Koritepadu in Guntur and another residential flat spread across 48.35 square yards at Hema Heritage in Kirlampudi Layout, Visakhapatnam have been attached. These properties are owned by Netops Fiber Solutions LLP, represented by its director Kanumuri Koteswara Rao. Five properties that have been attached in Telangana are registered under the names of TeraSoftware Limited company’s managing director Tummala Gopichand and his wife Tummala Pavana Devi. These immovable assets are located in Jubilee Hills, Kesava Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Yousufguda and Chinna Mangalaram village under Moinabad mandal. Responding to the petition, ACB special court judge BSV Himabindu informed the CID counsel that the respondents will be served notices to submit their counters for initiating hearing on the petition. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp