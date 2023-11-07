Attacks on Dalits continue in Andhra Pradesh backed by Jagan-govt, alleges Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday alleged that attacks against Dalits were continuing unabated with the backing of the State government.

In a statement released on Monday, he said the attack on the family of a Dalit man, Nippula Koteswara Rao, at Peddapuram in NTR district by YSRC activist Muttareddy pointed towards the ruling YSRC’s encouragement of such incidents and its reluctance to take action against those responsible.

The TDP leader alleged that police ignored the victim’s complaint about the manner in which Muttareddy insulted him based on his caste.

“The staff at Nandigama government hospital, too, refused to provide medical care to Rao’s family after the attack.These instances are clear indications that the ongoing attacks on Dalits are supported by the Jagan government,” Lokesh said.

He also found fault with cases being filed under bailable sections against the accused in the attack on Dalit youth Kandru Shyam Kumar. Further, Lokesh urged the Centre and the National Human Rights Commission to intervene and ensure the protection of Dalits.

