Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP's Purandeswari, YSRC's Vijayasai continue to exchange jibes

The BJP Chief alleged that the government has been stifling voices of those who question its failures, while Vijayasai Reddy said Purandeswari has no political and moral values.

Published: 07th November 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC committed to empowerment of women politically, asserts Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: War of words between BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari and YSRC general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy continued on Monday with the former accusing the Jagangovernment of neglecting development of the State and resorting to vindictive politics.

While speaking at a meeting of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs and BJP polling booth coordinators in Puttapathi ,Purandeswari remarked, “When we point out at policy lapses and corruption in the State, we are castigated as TDP coverts.”

She alleged that the government has been stifling voices of those who question its failures.

“The Jagan-government only knows how to claim credit by re-labelling the Central government programmes,” she quipped. She said she has lodged a complaint with the Union Home Minster over the “irregularities in the State government’s liquor policy.”

On the other hand, Vijayasai Reddy said Purandeswari has no political and moral values.

“She joined the BJP after her failure in the Congress. When she wanted to support the TDP, the party’s chief was arrested, putting her in a fix,” he said and reiterated that though she was heading the BJP’s State unit, her loyalty was with the TDP and its chief.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daggubati Purandeswari V Vijaya Sai Reddy BJP YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp