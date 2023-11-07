BJP's Purandeswari, YSRC's Vijayasai continue to exchange jibes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: War of words between BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari and YSRC general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy continued on Monday with the former accusing the Jagangovernment of neglecting development of the State and resorting to vindictive politics.

While speaking at a meeting of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs and BJP polling booth coordinators in Puttapathi ,Purandeswari remarked, “When we point out at policy lapses and corruption in the State, we are castigated as TDP coverts.”

She alleged that the government has been stifling voices of those who question its failures.

“The Jagan-government only knows how to claim credit by re-labelling the Central government programmes,” she quipped. She said she has lodged a complaint with the Union Home Minster over the “irregularities in the State government’s liquor policy.”

On the other hand, Vijayasai Reddy said Purandeswari has no political and moral values.

“She joined the BJP after her failure in the Congress. When she wanted to support the TDP, the party’s chief was arrested, putting her in a fix,” he said and reiterated that though she was heading the BJP’s State unit, her loyalty was with the TDP and its chief.

