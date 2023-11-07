CM Jagan to disburse L2,204 crore to over 53L ryots

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will deposit Rs 2,204.77 crore as second instalment under the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’ scheme for the fifth consecutive year, benefitting 53.53 lakh farmers.

Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 4,000. Jagan will disburse the sum during a function at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district.

He will also address a public meeting and highlight the initiatives taken by the State government for the welfare of farmers. Under the initiative, the State government has been extending assistance of Rs 13,500 per year in three installments to all eligible landless farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), Minorities as well as those who cultivate on RoFR and Endowments lands or their own land.

As part of the scheme, the State government disburses Rs 7,500 as first installment in May at the time of sowing seeds during Kharif season, Rs 4,000 as second instalment in October- November for harvesting Kharif crop and for Rabi needs and Rs 2,000 is extended in January- February at the time of crop harvest.

While the YSRC, in its election manifesto, had promised to extend Rs 12,500 to each farmer every year, totalling to Rs 50,000 for four years, it has been crediting Rs 13,500, amounting to Rs 67,500 in five years. Besides YSR Rythu Bharosa, the State government has taken up various initiatives for the welfare of farmers, including setting up of 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras. The RBKs have become one-stop centres for resolving agriculture-related issues.

The State government has been paying the entire cost of insurance premiums, estimating the crop loss in a scientific manner based on e-crop data by which farmers have been receiving input subsidy for crop losses by the end of the same season. Apart from these schemes, the government is also providing nine hours of power supply for free during the day to farmers and at a subsidised cost of Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua farmers.

