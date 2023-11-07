Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man gets 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Additionally, the judge directed the district legal service authority to provide Rs 50,000 in compensation to the victim.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole POCSO Court on Monday handed down 20 years prison sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. 

The case dates back to 2019 when Mahbub Basha (35), an individual working in a mechanic shop in Kanigiri, lured a 17-year-old girl, the daughter of the mechanic shop owner, to his home during her summer vacation. He used deceitful tactics of love and marriage, engaging in sexual contact with her against her will on numerous occasions. The accused also took the minor girl to Hyderabad, where he subjected her to sexual assault.

Following this incident, a case was registered at Kanigiri police station. The investigation was conducted by then S-I D Prasad and former Kandukur Deputy SP K Srinivasa Rao. The accused was arrested, placed in remand, and a charge sheet was filed in court.

After a series of hearings, the Ongole POCSO Court Judge MA Somasekhar sentenced the accused to 20 years in prison and a fine of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the judge directed the district legal service authority to provide Rs 50,000 in compensation to the victim.

SP Malika Garg emphasised the ongoing efforts to prevent atrocities and sexual assaults on children, underscoring the establishment of a special POCSO case monitoring team to ensure that criminals can’t evade the law.
 

Ongole POCSO Act

