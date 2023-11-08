Andhra Pradesh CM’s commitment to social empowerment hailed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra entered the 10th day and meetings were held in the three regions of the State on Tuesday, where the party leaders sent the message of social empowerment to the masses.

In Vinukonda of Palnadu district, YSRC regional coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy, ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya and others participated in the bus yatra. State Electronic Media Advisor and actor Mohammad Ali joined the yatra and hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for striving to empower BC, SC, ST and minorities.

Addressing the gathering, Social Welfare Minister Nagarjuna said Jagan strongly advocates Dalits’ rights, which is why a 125-foot tall BR Ambedkar statue is being installed in Vijayawada. He also reminded how former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu insulted Dalits several times in the past.

Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu challenged TDP district president and ex-MLA GV Anjaneyulu, who claims to have executed several development programmes, to withdraw from the contest if the latter proves that he has developed the segment on par with him.

Health Minister Rajini said Jagan strongly believes that social empowerment can be achieved only when we make progress economically, socially and politically. “Investing in human capital is at the heart of the YSRC government’s initiatives for growth,’’ she said.

In the Amadalavalasa constituency of Srikakulam district, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao and Seediri Appalaraju participated in the yatra. Sitaram highlighted the transformation that had taken place under Jagan’s governance. “Just like the people in the entire State, the people of Amadalavalasa want to thank Jagan for fulfilling their hopes and aspirations and looking after them just like his own family,’’ he observed.

Prasada Rao lauded Jagan’s accountability and commitment to fulfilling promises. He underlined the government’s efforts to bridge the social gaps and improve the living conditions of backward communities. “Jagan is the only leader in the country who fulfils his word. He is a man who is known for fulfilling 99% of his election promises. Unlike Naidu, who cheated the people repeatedly, Jagan has delivered whatever he promised from the day he assumed office,’’ he lauded.

In Allagadda of Nandyal district, Deputy Chief Ministers Amzath Basha and K Narayana Swamy, Lok Sabha MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, former minister Anil Kumar Yadav and others took part in the yatra led by MLA Brijendra Reddy Gangula. Narayana Swamy highlighted the series of welfare initiatives taken by Jagan to render social justice.

