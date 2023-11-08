BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy continue verbal duel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There seems to be no let-up in the war of words between State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari and YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy with both criticising each other with a no-holds-barred approach.

Addressing media persons after her visit to the Central University at Jantaluru village in Bukkaraya Samudram mandal of Anantapur district on Tuesday, Purandeswari termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attending programmes to disburse monetary assistance to farmers a type of deception as he failed to fulfil his election promises made to them.

She reiterated that there was no development in Andhra Pradesh and corruption had reached its zenith. “The YSRC’s criticism is a clear indication of diversion politics,” she observed.

Stating that she is not more ‘intelligent’ than Vijayasai Reddy, Purandeswari refused to comment on the tweets of the YSRC MP.

Maintaining that many families have been ruined in the State due to ‘cheap liquor’, the State BJP chief held the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government responsible for it. Asserting that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh, she said Rs 299 crore was released for the Central University in the first phase, which is coming up in 490 acres in the State. “The only thing the YSRC government is doing in the State is to rename the Centrally sponsored schemes and claim them as its own,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Vijayasai Reddy continued his broadside against Purandeswari and posted on X that the State BJP chief’s politics was more focused on her family and her caste. “Her every thought and movement is self-centred and the final objective is helping her own community. She has no ethics and having her as a leader is the misfortune of the Andhra people,” he remarked.

