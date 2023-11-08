Home States Andhra Pradesh

Curb misuse of deepfake tech: TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu to Centre

Ram Mohan Naidu urged the Union Minister to form a committee with experts in Artificial Intelligence, legal professionals and representatives from civil society organisations to monitor deepfakes.

Published: 08th November 2023

Srikakulam TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu

TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu said top priority should be accorded to the safety and security of women in the country. 

In a letter to the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the TDP MP expressed concern over the increasing use of deepfake technology, which is posing a serious threat to the rights and privacy of individuals, particularly women. 

Artificial Intelligence has brought about numerous positive advancements, but at the same time it is equally important to address the challenges posed by it in the form of deepfake technology, the TDP MP stated in the letter to the Union Minister.

He felt that malicious use of the deepfake may lead to serious consequences. “It is thus imperative that we should take steps to safeguard the rights of our citizens,” the TDP MP stressed.

Ram Mohan Naidu urged the Union Minister to form a committee with experts in Artificial Intelligence, legal professionals and representatives from civil society organisations to monitor the use of deepfake technology. 

“It is essential to strike a balance between protecting individual rights and fostering innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence as the society is already witnessing the adverse effects of deep fake technology,” Ram Mohan Naidu said and sought proactive measures to mitigate the risks.

