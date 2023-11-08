Former CM Naidu files petition for anticipatory bail in land mining case 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in the sand mining case.

Based on the complaint lodged by Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation MD VG Venkata Reddy, APCID registered a case against the former Chief Minister. In his complaint, Venkat Reddy stated that large-scale irregularities occurred in the guise of free sand policy when Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of the State.

In his anticipatory bail petition, Naidu said with an intention to keep him away from political activities, the ruling YSRC is foisting cases against him. He said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government wants to keep him tangled in legal cases. He further claimed that the case was in retaliation to exposing the irregularities in the mining department in the present regime.

Naidu reminded the court that before the sand mining case, a liquor case was registered against him. Further, he pointed out that after the Advocate General gave an assurance that he would not be arrested now, a fresh case on sand mining was registered against him. He further contended that in the FIR registered against him, the name of the company which supposed to have benefited was not mentioned. He urged the court to take all these aspects into consideration and grant him anticipatory bail.

Naidu’s bail plea adjourned

The AP High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case to November 21. When the petition came up for hearing before Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, Advocate General S Sriram, appearing for APCID, assured the court that no action like arrest and other proceedings would be initiated against Naidu in the case as the former CM is currently out on interim bail in the APSSDC case for medical treatment.

