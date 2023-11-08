Jagan turning State into Bihar of South: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of turning Andhra Pradesh into Bihar of South India by adopting a total vengeful attitude towards the Opposition parties.

Lokesh, along with TDP leaders, called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum, explaining the prevailing situation in the State.

Speaking to media persons after emerging out of the Raj Bhavan, Lokesh said they informed the Governor that false cases were being foisted against TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“We also explained to the Governor how Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was prevented from entering Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Also, the attacks on the judiciary and how Naidu was arrested without taking into consideration Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act were taken to the notice of the Governor, he said.

Asserting that he will never get scared of anyone, Lokesh said, “Now, the people of the State are ready to wage a struggle against the ‘unruly’ YSRC government.”

He revealed that over 260 cases were filed against senior TDP leaders and the total number of cases registered against TDP activists and sympathisers by the YSRC government in the last four-and-a-half years was more than 60,000. The TDP general secretary urged the Governor to take immediate measures to uphold the Constitution in the State.

Making it clear that the TDP will decide its future course of action after getting clarity on the cases pending before the courts against Naidu, he said, “The election manifesto of the TDP-JSP combine will be released soon.”

