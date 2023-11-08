Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh slams Lokesh for remarks against government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh lambasted TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for his remarks against the State government after submitting a memorandum to the Governor on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said the TDP leader was found crying outside Raj Bhavan along with his party seniors. “He accused us of making Naidu stay in jail. Fact is that Naidu was sent to judicial remand as there is clear evidence against him in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case,” he observed.

He also found fault with the TDP for projecting Naidu’s release from jail on interim bail in the skill development case as if he came out clean. He even suspected the hand of State BJP chief and Lokesh’s maternal aunt Purandeswari behind the Income Tax notices to the former Chief Minister.

Stating that Lokesh has no moral right to criticise Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Housing Minister asserted that the YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra is evoking an overwhelming response in all three regions of the State.

