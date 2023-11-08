Naidu’s only scheme in 14 yrs was to scam people & amass wealth: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of ignoring the needs and problems of farmers while heading the government for 14 years, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the 73-year-old was only focused on scams to amass wealth instead of on schemes to help people.

Jagan was addressing a public gathering at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district on Tuesday as part of a programme to disburse Rs 2,204.77 crore to 53.53 lakh farmers under the second installment of the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.

Stating that Naidu was seeking power only to loot the State once again, he said, “The former chief minister was never interested in addressing problems of the people in general, and farmers in particular. He always schemed to scam them. Irregularities in the skill development project, FiberNet, liquor and sand policies, and Amaravati lands scam stands testimony to his habit of deceiving people.”

In his more than 40-minute-long speech, Jagan compared the governance under the current regime and the previous TDP rule.

Rs 1.75L crore spent for welfare of farmers: Jagan

“Not a single scheme can be attributed to Naidu, but the YSRC in the last 53 months has ushered in a sea of change in the lives of the people with a plethora of programmes,” he remarked. Pointing out that the State government has so far spent Rs 1,75,007 crore for the welfare of farmers, including a major chunk towards Rythu Bharosa, the Chief Minister explained, “In the last four years, we have disbursed Rs 33,209.81 crore under Rythu Bharosa by extending an annual assistance of Rs 13,500 to each farmer.” “It is the same State and same budget, only the Chief Minister has changed. When I am able to provide aid to farmers, why did Naidu fail to do so,” he sought to know and urged people to give it a thought.

Lashing out at Naidu for not being able to provide quality power for even seven hours to farmers during his regime, he noted that the ruling YSRC has been providing nine hours of electricity for free by increasing feeders capacity at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disburses Rs 2,204.77 crore as the second installment of YSR Rythu Bharoa Scheme at Puttaparthi on Tuesday I Express

Stating that drought was a regular problem during the TDP government, Jagan said, “By God’s grace, we have note faced the drought issue in the last four-and-a-half years. Yet, crop insurance of Rs 7,802 crore was paid to 54.47 lakh farmers along with insurance premium. On the other hand, the previous regime extended Rs 3,411 crore as insurance amount after 30.84 lakh farmers paid Rs 1,250 crore as premium.”

Highlighting that input subsidy was paid to farmers in the very season when crop loss occurred, he said, “This is the difference between a caring government and a heartless one.” Further, he elaborated on how the dairy sector with the help of Amul has augmented the incomes of farmers and how the problem of dotted lands was resolved. He asserted that people would also benefit from the land resurvey.

Explaining his government’s reforms, including Nadu-Nedu for schools and hospitals, digitisation of classrooms, distribution of tabs, introduction of the Family Doctor Concept and establishment of village clinics, the Chief Minister said, “While this is the history of the YSRC, Naidu’s history is filled with lies and false promises.”

Urging the people not to get carried away by false promises, Jagan appealed to the public to support him in the 2024 elections, if they feel the YSRC government has improved their lives.

