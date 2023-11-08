Home States Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu police step up vigil at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border

Six additional checkposts have been established, including two excise checkposts, three forest checkposts, and one transport department checkpost.

Published: 08th November 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: As Telangana gears up for Assembly elections, Palnadu police have increased vigilance at the inter-state border. Palnadu district shares a boundary line, including land and riverbed, with Nalgonda and Suryaroapet districts in Telangana. 

With the model code of conduct in force and the upcoming Assembly elections, the Palnadu police have increased vehicle checking vigorously at all checkposts and the situation is being monitored around the clock through a special control room to prevent any untoward incidents.

To ensure the safety and security of the region, nine integrated checkposts have been set up at strategic locations including Sagar T Road, Pondugula, Tangeda, Satrasala, Pulichintala Dam, Madipade, Govindapuram, Regulaguda, and Amaravati. These checkposts serve as crucial points for vehicle checking and monitoring. 

The police have intensified their efforts at these checkposts, conducting rigorous vehicle inspections to prevent any untoward incidents.

In addition, six additional checkposts have been established, including two excise checkposts, three forest checkposts, and one transport department checkpost. 

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy said that to further enhance security measures, the police have conducted cordon and search operations in the border villages of Vijayapuri South, Kotha Gangarajupalli, Govindapuram, and Samadanampet. 

The SP maintained that the police have implemented the Pallenidra programme in problematic areas under the jurisdiction of 34 police stations in the district. “This programme involves intensive patrolling and surveillance to detect and deter any potential threats or criminal activities,” he added. The efforts of the Palnadu police have already yielded positive results. In recent days, they have successfully seized over 1,700 bottles of illegally transported liquor. 

Additionally, 185 litres of illicitly distilled liquor (ID liquor) have been confiscated, and 4,100 litres of jaggery wash, a key ingredient in the production of illicit liquor, have been destroyed. As a precautionary measure, the police have also binded over 114 history sheets to prevent any untoward incidents.

