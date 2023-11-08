Srisailam temple trust passes 51 resolutions to improve facilities   

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a move to enhance facilities for devotees and develop the temple town, the Srisailam Devasthanam trust board on Tuesday passed 51 resolutions for a total of 52 agendas. The board meeting was presided by its chairman Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy at the temple conference hall.

Meanwhile, the members discussed various issues regarding 52 agendas. Of them, 51 were passed, while one was postponed. However, the meet gave importance to provide better facilities to the devotees particularly accommodations, trouble-free darshan, construction of buildings needed.

After discussions on various issues, the board meeting has decided to take up development activities on the temple premises and its surrounding areas. Some of the key resolutions made by the board include the construction of two solar power plants, each one capacity with 0.50 MW with estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, construction of a special accommodation building with four floors at cost of Rs 23.40 crore to use only for Shiva Sevakulu.

The board also passed resolution to establish Music and Dance College and enhancement of parks, construction of 200 additional rooms at Ganesh Sadan, setting up of four high mask lightning towers and CCTV cameras with estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh to strengthen the safety measures.

