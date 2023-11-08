Woes of Adavivaram potters continue as now, officials plan to acquire their land

By Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: With Deepavali, the festival of lights, less than a week away, streets and markets in Visakhapatnam are bustling with activity. However, amidst this hustle and bustle, an uneasy calm prevails at Adavivaram neighbourhood in Simhachalam, home to potters in the city.

Even as earthen diyas continue to play an important role in festive traditions, potters, who diligently craft these lamps, face considerable challenges.

"A labour-intensive profession, pottery has always yielded limited financial returns," said M Suri Babu, a 65-year-old potter. Generations of his family, who were also engaged in pottery, have been living in Adavivaram for over a century.

The locality currently houses 20 potter families, but only six people among them are full-time potters. The numbers have dwindled over time due to various factors, including old age, a switch in professions, and the fact that income generated from pottery is not enough to sustain a livelihood.

M Suri Babu (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Suri Babu annually crafts earthen diyas, flower pots, and other handicrafts. The number of items produced varies based on factors such as daily working hours and weather conditions. "On an average, 50 to 70 diyas and flower pots are made daily. The summer season is favourable for the business, particularly for selling water pots, which have seen an increase in demand recently," he explained.

The financial rewards from the profession are not the only concern that potters have. A recent announcement by local authorities has put the community in a fix. Suri Babu said, "We were informed that authorities intend to acquire the land for development purposes and offer monetary compensation. But it is challenging for us to find rental accommodation or purchase new lands suitable for our profession which involves clay and kilns. It would be more practical if they considered compensating us with an alternative piece of land where we can continue pursuing our traditional profession."

The government has been providing free pottery wheels to the artisans. Some potters in Narsipatnam, Parawada, and Vemulapudi have also received electric wheels.

(Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

However, Suri Babu said that despite submitting applications and documents, he was yet to receive any free wheels.

The rising cost of clay and transportation charges, unexpected rainfall, and diminishing demand for their art are some other reasons that pose threats to the livelihood of the potters.

"In my childhood, clay used to be transported on bullock carts for Rs 3-5. However, now, transporting a truckload of clay can cost nearly Rs 5,000-6,000. The prices would be higher if the clay is being transported to cities," Suri Babu remarked.

Expressing doubts over whether the next generation will rely on pottery for their livelihood, Suri Babu asserted, "For those of us who have been in this profession for decades, it's challenging to let it go. Nonetheless, we will continue to preserve this art for future generations."

