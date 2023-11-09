Andhra Pradesh govt to release water for Rabi in Godavari delta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to release irrigation water for the Rabi crop in the Godavari delta. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held by CMO officials with public representatives of Godavari region on Wednesday. Collectors of Godavari delta districts — Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada and BR Ambedkar Konaseema were directed to prepare an action plan for the effective utilisation of irrigation water.

After reviewing the situation and water shortage due to deficit rainfall, it was decided to release water for the Rabi crop in the Godavari delta. It was decided to implement the Warabandi method for effective utilisation of available water for irrigation and at the same time ensure that tail-end lands of the delta also receive water for Rabi crops.

Irrigation department officials were directed to ensure that all the shutters and locks of canals are functional and in shipshape. If any repairs were needed, they were asked to do it on a war footing. For those lands, where water cannot be provided through the canal system, it will be supplied through motors. It was decided to encourage dry irrigated crops in upland areas.

Further, it was decided to create an awareness among farmers for effective water management. Irrigation, agriculture, and civil supplies departments were directed to act in coordination till the end of Rabi.MLAs and other public representatives of Godavari delta thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the decision to release water for Rabi.

