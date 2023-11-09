Bridging gap between generations through plays

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the contemporary world of easy internet access and mobile convenience, the 'Lit Lantern for Culture and Literature' welfare society in Visakhapatnam is dedicated to emphasising offline experiences for the younger generation. Their latest endeavour, the 'Vizag Junior Theatre Fest (VJFT), aims to educate children about the art of communication through theatre plays.

Through theatrical performances, the festival will emphasise key aspects of effective communication, including gestures, body language, language usage, entertainment, and life lessons for the children.

The second edition of VJTF promises a delightful experience over three days, from November 25 to 27, featuring an eclectic lineup of theatre troupes.

Swatantra Theatre from Pune, under the visionary leadership of Abhijeet Choudhary since its establishment in 2006, stands out as a prominent theatre group. They will captivate the audience with 'Malgudi Days,' a classic from the renowned author RK Narayan. A collaborative production, "Tara's Trio,' by Collective Madness and the Conservatory for Arts and Artistes from Mumbai, is set to bring a unique theatrical flair to the festival. The venerable Bhoomika Theatre Group, with a rich history dating back to 1989, has produced nearly 70 plays in Hindi and Telugu. Their performance of 'Baribattala Raju' in Telugu is a special treat, extending the magic of theatre to students from GVMC and Telugu medium schools.

As a distinctive addition, Kunal Motling, a mime artiste with a passion for this silent art form, transcends language barriers with his captivating mime performances. He has been a dedicated mime artist for 15 years, using mime not only as a form of expression but also as a powerful tool for spreading awareness about social issues. Furthermore, Kunal has used mime as a therapeutic medium for children with special needs, offering them an expressive outlet through body language and gestures.

Sandhya Godey, a member of the Lit Lantern society, shared, "The delight we witness on the children's faces during the festival is our source of inspiration to persistently organise these events."

"The narratives for this year's festival revolve around the beauty of simpler times and the importance of finding a balance in our relationship with technology. Notably, all the stories will be set against the backdrop of serene forests and rustic rural life," expressed Sonal, a member of the Lit Lantern Society. VJTF caters primarily to children aged 4 to 14 but promises an enriching experience for adults as well. Admission to the event is by ticket, priced at 150 per play. Tickets can be obtained at the Tanishq Showroom on VIP Road, noted Priya, a member of the Lit Lantern Society.

