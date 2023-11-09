CM Jagan kicks off visit to Kadapa and Annamayya

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s two-day visit to YSR Kadapa and Annamayya districts from November 9. On the first day, the Chief Minister will attend the marriage of Legislative Council deputy chairperson Zakia Khanam’s son at Rayachoti and a former MP family member’s marriage programme. From Rayachoti, he will leave for Pulivendula, where he will participate in the consecration of the Krishna temple, followed by the inauguration of Shilparamam.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Swamy Narayan Gurukul School and inaugurate agriculture and horticulture colleges on the campus of Andhra Pradesh Center for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL), State of Art Central Testing Laboratory, agriculture and horticulture labs. He will visit the Aditya Birla Unit and visit the residence of CV Subba Reddy. He will take a night halt at YSR Estate Guest House in Idupulapaya. On November 10, he will inaugurate RK Valley Police Station in Idupulapaya and later, he will interact with public representatives at Eco Park in Vemula mandal, before returning to Tadepalle.

