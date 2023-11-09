CM Jagan ushered in a social revolution in Andhra Pradesh: Minister M Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, the YSRC’s ongoing campaign to highlight the social empowerment achieved by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four years, was held at Salur in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, at Kanigiri in Prakasam and Palakollu in West Godavari on Wednesday.

In Salur, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and others took part.

Rajanna Dora said about 8 lakh people in Salur got the benefits of various welfare schemes. “Even though TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu served as the Chief Minister of the State for 14 years, he failed to bring any substantial economic development of STs. Contrary to that, Jagan has empowered STs from the panchayat level to Parliament,” he asserted.

He urged the people to repose their faith again in Jagan as he is a ray of hope to the marginalised communities to uplift them on all fronts. Sitaram said the YSRC government had given self-respect and power to BCs. “Jagan has politically empowered BC, SC, ST and minorities. He is ruling AP as BR Ambedkar’s successor,” he hailed.

In Kanigiri, the bus yatra was attended by Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh and others. Amzath Basha said, “The yatra will remain in history forever. Since Independence, we have seen politics that solely treated the poor and the weaker sections as a mere vote bank. Social empowerment has remained a slogan even in the States where BC, SC, ST and minorities leaders have served as Chief Ministers. Now, social empowerment is visible to our eyes in Jagan’s regime,” he lauded.

Nagarjuna said, “Great personalities like Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad thought about social empowerment, but Jagan chose their ambitious path and brought a social revolution. A ray of hope has emerged for the poor, who had faced humiliation and hardship during the previous government.’’

Meanwhile, in Palakollu, an impressive rally was taken out in which Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup and BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna, MP Nandigam Suresh and others participated.

The leaders highlighted Jagan’s initiatives for political empowerment of BC, SC, ST and minorities and instill a self-respect among them. Viswarup said senior citizens in the State, who are now receiving a monthly pension of Rs 2,750, will get Rs 3,000 from January 2024.

“The YSRC government is providing social security pensions to 64 lakh people at their doorstep, compared to 30 lakh people covered under the scheme during the previous TDP regime, he highlighted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, the YSRC’s ongoing campaign to highlight the social empowerment achieved by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four years, was held at Salur in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, at Kanigiri in Prakasam and Palakollu in West Godavari on Wednesday. In Salur, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and others took part. Rajanna Dora said about 8 lakh people in Salur got the benefits of various welfare schemes. “Even though TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu served as the Chief Minister of the State for 14 years, he failed to bring any substantial economic development of STs. Contrary to that, Jagan has empowered STs from the panchayat level to Parliament,” he asserted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He urged the people to repose their faith again in Jagan as he is a ray of hope to the marginalised communities to uplift them on all fronts. Sitaram said the YSRC government had given self-respect and power to BCs. “Jagan has politically empowered BC, SC, ST and minorities. He is ruling AP as BR Ambedkar’s successor,” he hailed. In Kanigiri, the bus yatra was attended by Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh and others. Amzath Basha said, “The yatra will remain in history forever. Since Independence, we have seen politics that solely treated the poor and the weaker sections as a mere vote bank. Social empowerment has remained a slogan even in the States where BC, SC, ST and minorities leaders have served as Chief Ministers. Now, social empowerment is visible to our eyes in Jagan’s regime,” he lauded. Nagarjuna said, “Great personalities like Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad thought about social empowerment, but Jagan chose their ambitious path and brought a social revolution. A ray of hope has emerged for the poor, who had faced humiliation and hardship during the previous government.’’ Meanwhile, in Palakollu, an impressive rally was taken out in which Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup and BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna, MP Nandigam Suresh and others participated. The leaders highlighted Jagan’s initiatives for political empowerment of BC, SC, ST and minorities and instill a self-respect among them. Viswarup said senior citizens in the State, who are now receiving a monthly pension of Rs 2,750, will get Rs 3,000 from January 2024. “The YSRC government is providing social security pensions to 64 lakh people at their doorstep, compared to 30 lakh people covered under the scheme during the previous TDP regime, he highlighted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp