Guntur Government General Hospital to get new block soon

Officials are also planning to increase the number of operation theatres to perform major surgeries for liver, and kidney transplantations, cochlear implantation, and heart procedures.

Published: 09th November 2023 10:58 AM

Guntur Government General Hospital

Guntur Government General Hospital. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Construction of the service block at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) has resumed with the State government allocating Rs 7.5 crore. A number of patients not just from Andhra Pradesh, but also from Telangana, Odisha, and Bihar avail services at the hospital.

In view of the surge in patients, construction of the G+2 service block began with Rs 2.5 crore in 2018. However, the works were suspended following the pandemic. After a hiatus of over four years, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar took the issue to the notice of Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and chief principal secretary MT Krishna Babu.

Subsequently, Rs 7.5 crore was allocated to resume the work. Dr. Kiran Kumar explained that a radiology department, comprising a CT scan, and MRI machines, will be set up in the building to serve over 300 patients that visit the hospital every day.

Besides, officials are also planning to increase the number of operation theatres to perform major surgeries for liver, and kidney transplantations, cochlear implantation, and heart procedures.

