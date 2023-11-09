Journos thank CM Jagan for decision to allot house sites

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of journalists called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday to thank him for the State government’s decision to allot house sites for journalists.

When they expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the decision to allot house sites for the journalists, Jagan told them that his government has fulfilled its election promise and implemented 99.5% of the promises made to the people. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the process of land identification to allot house sites for the journalists and update him on the issue.

Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, Media (National) Advisor to Government Devulapalli Amar, APUWJ leaders G Anjaneyulu, S Venkata Rao, AP Editors Association president VVR Krishnam Raju, Photographers Association representative Vijaya Bhaksar, senior journalists from print and electronic media houses, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Information and Public Relations Commissioner T Vijayakumar Reddy and senior officials were present.

