Man swept away in flood water rescued in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Prakasam police rescued a 53-year-old man who was washed away along with his car in Hanumapuram stream near Kothakota in the district on Wednesday morning.

Gogineni Hanumantha Rao, who hails from Ommivaram village in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district, has been working as a lecturer at a private educational institution in Darsi town limits. Rao left his residence in his car at around 6 AM.

When he reached Kothakota village on Nidamanuru- Growth Center road, he found floodwater from Hanumapuram stream was overflowing on the road as it received heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas. Unaware of the depth of the stream and the force of the water, Rao tried crossing the road, however, he along with his car was washed away by the flood water.

A few meters away, the car got stuck, Rao hung onto a tree and began shouting for help. A few locals noticed Rao and informed the police instantly. On receiving the information, Naguluppalapadu (NG Padu) SI reached the spot without any delay and informed the higher authorities about the situation.

The District Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg immediately responded and sent a SWAT team that rescued Rao and brought him out safely to the shore with the cooperation of police and fire personnel.

Unable to come to terms with the reality, an indebted Rao called it a re-birth. “ I have been saved from the claws of death. Though I’m used to going on the same road daily, I was unable to estimate the real depth and force of the stream. Even as I entered it, my car got washed away in the stream. I am very much grateful to the district police, including the SP, SWAT rescue team members, and Fire department staff for their spontaneous and heroic action in rescuing me from the deadly situation,” Rao explained as he expressed his happiness.

On this occasion, the district SP appreciated Ongole Rural CI, Srinivasa Reddy, Assistant District Fire Officer, V Srinivasulu Reddy, NG Padu SI V Haribabu, RSI Nazir, SWAT team members, police and fire personnel who rushed to the spot and rescued the man with bravery in the line of duty.

