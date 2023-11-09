Nadendla seeks CBI probe into Jagananna Pala Velluva programme in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the Jagananna Pala Velluva programme was riddled with irregularities, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar demanded a probe by CBI and ED into it.

Addressing mediapersons at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, he said irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,887 crore took place in the Pala Velluva programme.

“Earlier, we had clearly explained the large-scale irregularities that took place in the procurement of milch cattle under Pala Velluva. We stand by what we have said. The manner in which the State government had responded to our charge, has raised several serious questions about the veracity of its claims” the JSP leader said.

Citing government statistics, Manohar said 3.94 lakh milch animals were procured by the government and Rs 738 crore was deposited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts for the purpose and Rs 2,216 crore was provided by banks through Stree Nidhi.

“If the claims of the government are true then where are the accounts for Rs 2,216 crore provided as loans by the banks?” he asked.

“We have shown only 8,000 milch cattle out of 3.94 lakh claimed to have been procured by the government. Could the government please show the remaining milch cattle? The JSP is ready for a field inspection. Is the YSRC government ready for it?” he asked.

Manohar said in the recent bankers meeting, when the Animal Husbandry Department officials complained that banks were not lending for purchasing milch cattle, the bankers in turn explained that recycling had taken place in the procurement of milch cattle.

