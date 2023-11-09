Provide cots to students of all residential schools: Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed anguish over the lack of basic facilities in the Social Welfare Residential School for Boys at Godi village in Allavaram mandal of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Hearing the PIL filed by advocate Babji seeking court directions to the government for providing basic facilities in the hostel, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, said it is the responsibility of the State to provide better facilities for the hostel students. “If such were the conditions in the hostel, can we send our own children there?” the court questioned.

Directing the government to initiate measures to provide cots with mattresses for 1.7 lakh students studying in 100 social welfare residential schools across the State, the court adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

During the hearing of the case, government special pleader C Suman submitted to the court that Rs 84 lakh was sanctioned for improving facilities in the social welfare residential school at Godi. At that time, the petitioners’ counsel said only after the court’s intervention, the government had responded and said the situation is no different on other social welfare residential schools.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court directed two engineers to supervise the works for improving infrastructure facilities in Godi hostel and submit a report to the court. It appreciated the government for sanctioning funds.

Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea adjourned to Nov 20

The AP High Court on Wednesday adjourned the case hearing on the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the sand mining case to November 20. When the petition came up for hearing before Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, advocate Siva Kalpana Reddy, appearing for APCID, submitted to the court that it would not arrest or initiate any proceedings against the former CM, who is on an interim bail in the APSSDC case, and sought time to file counter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed anguish over the lack of basic facilities in the Social Welfare Residential School for Boys at Godi village in Allavaram mandal of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Hearing the PIL filed by advocate Babji seeking court directions to the government for providing basic facilities in the hostel, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, said it is the responsibility of the State to provide better facilities for the hostel students. “If such were the conditions in the hostel, can we send our own children there?” the court questioned. Directing the government to initiate measures to provide cots with mattresses for 1.7 lakh students studying in 100 social welfare residential schools across the State, the court adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the hearing of the case, government special pleader C Suman submitted to the court that Rs 84 lakh was sanctioned for improving facilities in the social welfare residential school at Godi. At that time, the petitioners’ counsel said only after the court’s intervention, the government had responded and said the situation is no different on other social welfare residential schools. After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court directed two engineers to supervise the works for improving infrastructure facilities in Godi hostel and submit a report to the court. It appreciated the government for sanctioning funds. Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea adjourned to Nov 20 The AP High Court on Wednesday adjourned the case hearing on the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the sand mining case to November 20. When the petition came up for hearing before Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, advocate Siva Kalpana Reddy, appearing for APCID, submitted to the court that it would not arrest or initiate any proceedings against the former CM, who is on an interim bail in the APSSDC case, and sought time to file counter. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp