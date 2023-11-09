South Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division nets gross revenue of Rs 3,143 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil said that revenue worth Rs 813.78 crore was collected from the passenger segment, Rs 2232.16 crore from freight, and the gross revenue stood at Rs 3,143.69 crore.

Addressing the Divisional Rail Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting on Wednesday, the DRM said that 413 special trains were run and 1,210 additional coaches were augmented to the trains in this division during the current financial year till October.

He stated that the focus in the next year will be developing the 20 major stations of Vijayawada Division under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ for the upgradation of infrastructure and passenger amenities at these stations.

He highlighted that a 24.165 km new line was commissioned under third line works in the Vijayawada–Gudur Section and a 6 km by-pass line was commissioned between Mustabada and Rayanapadu stations on account of the construction of ROR (Rail-over-Rail) in the current fiscal.

Narendra Patil stressed that the division is expediting essential passenger amenities like lifts, escalators, and FOBs on a war footing and briefed the meeting that 16 new 12-meter-wide FOBs, 23 escalators at nine stations, and 28 lifts at four stations are being planned under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

