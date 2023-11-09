Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tainted forest range officer of Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park in ACB net

Published: 09th November 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths unearthed disproportionate assets known to the income of a forest range officer of  Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park, Valapala Madhava Rao, during surprise raids conducted at his residence in Tirupati and other places on Wednesday.

According to ACB officials, simultaneous raids began at around 6:15 AM at his residence and six other places in Tirupati, Punganur, Valapalavaripalle, and Hyderabad belonging to the tainted officer Madhava Rao. During the raids, the ACB officials noticed that he possessed seven immovable properties, including three individual houses four open-house plots, and 14.09 acres of agricultural land.

The ACB officials seized the property documents, sale deed agreement from his house, more than 1 kg of gold ornaments, 1.5  kg of silver ornaments, one car, two motorcycles, household articles worth Rs 20.5 lakh, bank balance of Rs 4 lakh, fixed deposits worth Rs 8 lakh.

“The searches will be continued in the houses and offices of Madhava Rao and his bank lockers will be opened,” said the ACB DG Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy. A case has been registered against the tainted officer and was produced in the Tirupati ACB court for further proceedings.

